My son’s arrest worsened his health: Nadduli

Nakaseke, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Abdul Nadduli, the former Luwero district chairman has blamed the death of his son on torture by security agencies. Jakana Nadduli, 37, died at around 1:30 am on Monday on his way to Orient clinic in Wobulenzi town.

Speaking to the media on Monday afternoon, Nadduli, who is the former Minister without portfolio explained that his son was involved in a nasty motor accident in February this year, and underwent an operation for intestinal obstruction at Nsambya hospital.

He explained that since then, his son has been undergoing treatment and daily reviews, but his situation deteriorated when he was arrested in September this year for sectarianism.

Nadduli said that the security personnel kicked and tortured his son severely in detention, which worsened his ill health.

Jakana’s wife, Aaliyah Kyagaba says that her husband has been complaining of severe stomach pain resulting from kicking during detention since he was released. “Upon his return home, he couldn’t even stand because of the pain, which escalated due to the torture while in detention,’’ Kyagaba said.

She revealed that on Sunday evening, Jakana asked medical workers to administer strong painkillers after experiencing severe pain in the stomach. The State Minister for Kampala, Kabuye Kyofatogabye said that a postmortem report will clear the air on the cause of Jakana’s death.

It came after Nadduli and local leaders blamed Jakana’s death on his torture while in detention during his visit to Jakana’s home in Lusenke zone, Wobulenzi town council. Former presidential candidate Kizza Besigye called on the citizens to condemn arbitrary arrests and torture of people during detention.

Jakana was granted bail on September 21, 2022, and was supposed to re-appear in court on November 16, 2022. Jakana was accused of recording and uploading a video on YouTube, which promotes sectarianism against Banyankole and Banyarwanda contrary to section 41(1) of the penal code act.

He contested for the Nakaseke Central Parliamentary seat but lost the polls to Allan Mayanja Ssebunya. Jakana has been a strong critic of the NRM government for allegedly sidelining his father.

