My appointment was based on merit-Anywar

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The newly appointed State Minister for Environment Beatrice Anywar says that her new appointment was based on merit.

Anywar says the appointment is directly related to her past activism on environment conservation and notes that she is excited to prove to the appointing authority that she can handle the assignment.

Speaking to URN in an interview on the sidelines of a party she organized to celebrate the ministerial appointment in Kitgum municipality, Anywar says her experience won’t betray her.

Anywar was appointed minister in December by President Museveni, two years after voting in favour of removing the presidential age cap.

She, however, says the appointment wasn’t an act of kindness from the President due to her alliance with his ruling National Resistance Movement -NRM party but rather a reward for merit.

The former opposition Forum for Democratic Change [FDC] Party stalwart became popular in 2007 for her brave activism to save about one-third of Mabira forest giveaway to Sugar Corporation of Uganda Limited (SCOUL) to establish a sugar factory.

Anywar says that she will work tirelessly and ensure that the available forest covers and wetlands are conserved while she advocates for government’s commitment for alternative cheap energy sources.

Northern Uganda, especially Acholi sub-region in the past decade has seen massive depletion of natural vegetation anchored on the growing demands for charcoal and timber while wetlands are encroached on due to population pressure.

Shea nut trees and Afzelia Africana trees, some of the most valuable tree species in the region have mostly been targeted for charcoal production and timer leaving them on the verge of extinction.

The Kitgum Municipality Mayor Walter Livings Tooroma during the celebration pledged to work closely with Anywar on championing environmental degradation.

*******

URN