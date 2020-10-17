Mwiru unbothered by criticism for joining ANT

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Jinja East Member of Parliament, Paul Mwiru says that he is not bothered by people criticizing him of defecting to the Alliance for National Transformation-ANT party.

In July, Mwiru formerly a member of the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party and Gerald Karuhanga, the Ntungamo Municipality MP joined ANT that was formed by Mugisha Muntu.

His defection didn’t go on well with some of his supporters who until now accuse him of hypocrisy and failure to value the party which groomed his political career.

Speaking after he was nominated on Friday, Mwiru says that, although some of the supporters were against his move to join another party, he will use the campaign season to consolidate his victory.

Mwiru further says that, there are several provocations and belittling statements orchestrated by his opponents but promised to present a more appealing manifesto which will attract eligible voters to his side.

Mwiru adds that, opposition parties struggled to regain Jinja South East constituency through the by-elections and several court battles therefore, they should rather consolidate it other than involving themselves in constant fights which will create room for National Resistance Movement-NRM party to reclaim the seat.

Hanington Basakana, the former Jinja LCV Chairperson who is vying for the Jinja West Parliamentary seat on the ANT ticket says that, voters in Busoga region should focus on electing strong minded leaders who are ready to selflessly lobby for the development of the region.

URN