Mwesigye halts campaigns in Kyenjojo after schedules clash

Bundibugyo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Independent Presidential Candidate, Fred Mwesigye on Tuesday was forced to halt his campaigns after his campaign programme clashed with that of John Katumba.

On Tuesday Mwesigye was scheduled to campaign in Bundibugyo, Ntoroko and Kyenjojo districts. However, he abandoned his campaigns in Kyenjojo district after the police blocked him on grounds account that he was not expected to campaign in the area.

According to the same campaign programme, Katumba was also scheduled to be in Kyenjojo at the same time.

Nicholas Kasozi the candidate’s campaign coordinator says that they abandoned the Tuesday activities to first harmonize with the Electoral Commission-EC.

Kasozi said they could not move to Bundibugyo because they ran out of time but opted to hold a radio program from Kyenjojo.

Kasozi however says that they are reaching out to their supporters through several media platforms.

Mwesigye says that he intends to invest adequately in the agriculture sector. He says districts like Bundibugyo will be boasted with factories to add value on the cocoa production.

Ezra Kule a voter in Nduguto says that there is a need for Mwesigye to organize teams at the grass root level who will mobilize supporters ahead of their campaigns.

Kule notes that some presidential candidates will remain unknown to the electorate.

On Wednesday, Mwesigye is expected to trail for votes in Kagadi, Hoima, Masindi and Kiryandongo Districts.

********

URN