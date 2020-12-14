Mwanga takes over from Sarah Kagingo at PRAU

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Stephen Mwanga has been elected the new President of the Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU). He takes over from Sarah Kagingo, who has served her full term 2018-2020.

Mwanga, who works in Uganda Parliament’s Communications and Public Affairs department, came top with 32 votes at the 44th Annual General Meeting at Hotel Africana on Saturday. He edged out outgoing Secretary General Eddie Oketcho, who managed 24 votes, which the other contestant Julius Wandera getting 8 votes.

At the meeting, members reviewed the association’s performance over the past two years, approved new policies and recommendations contained in the Annual Executive Report, and received the audit report.

The hybrid event, held in compliance with the Covid-19 SOPs, saw the association elect a new team of leaders, which includes Mwanga as President, Tina Wamala–Vice President, Allen Ssempa-Secretary General, Kezia Koburungi–Deputy Secretary General and Jackie Tahakanizibwa – Programmes Director. The AGM also elected Lyn Tukei as Director of Public Relations, Charles Nsamba as Treasurer, Yvonne Mpanga as Director Discipline and Joseph Kakooza – Student Representative.

Virtual debate

The AGM was preceded by the inaugural virtual presidential debate which took place on Thursday, December 10th, 2020. The debate offered an opportunity for members to interact with and explore the strengths and suitability of the various aspirants. I congratulate the incoming GC upon their election into office.

Sarah Kagingo, hailed the innovation shown in the debate, the process of the assembly, and choice of leaders, saying ” I am confident that they will maintain the momentum in taking PRAU forward. PRAU values the contribution of the Electoral Commission that played a key role in steering the electoral process.”

“Thanks to the 2018-2020 GC for stepping up to serve the association and contributing to the growth of PR in Uganda. Appreciation also goes out to the entire PRAU family for support to our leadership over the last two years,” Kagingo added.

“We shall be handing over a financially solid and vibrant association, that has a fiveyear strategic plan, increased membership, strong partnerships and significant corporate goodwill.”

The Commission included Juma Walusimbi (Chairman), Paul Bukenya (Member), Collins Ssemanda (Member) and Stella-Marion Athieno (Member).

PRAU was founded in 1976 as a membership-based professional body of Public Relations (PR) practitioners in Uganda. The association is affiliated to regional and global bodies such as the East African Public Relations Association (EAPRA), the African Public Relations Association (APRA) and the International Public Relations Association (IPRA).

Massive appreciation to @SarahKagingo & her team for a stellar job and setting a strong foundation for the next governing council @PRAU_Uganda. We pray for her wisdom & guidance as we steer @PRAU_Uganda forward.#PRAUElects #PRAUAGM pic.twitter.com/e5wSBbHyxM — Tina Wamala (@tina_wamala) December 14, 2020

My absolute pleasure to have served on the @PRAU_Uganda GC 2018-20 as VP. Under the stewardship of @SarahKagingo & colleagues,we leave a financially solid & vibrant Association with a strong 5year strategic plan, increased membership & an overflowing account of goodwill.#PRAUAGM https://t.co/IfyDwbgOll — Val Okecho (@valokecho) December 12, 2020

At #PRAUAGM #PRAUElect with the current president @SarahKagingo and @valokecho VP: Thanks for the great job in strengthening my career, I have really earned a lot from the GC as Student’s Representative 2018-2020; thumbs up! @PRAU_Uganda pic.twitter.com/tFG7PHD31M — Kezia Koburungi (@KeziaKalungi) December 12, 2020