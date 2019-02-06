MUTUNGO: Land commission security disarm ESO soldier

Land Probe security, ESO guard clash

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Counter Terrorism Police officers attached to the Justice Catherine Bamugemereire Land Commission have clashed with soldiers attached to the External Security Organisation-ESO headquarters in Mutungo.

The incident climaxed with Land Commission security surrounding a soldier who had cocked his gun, quickly disarmed him and removed his magazine.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when Justice Catherine Bamugemereire led her team to inspect a disputed piece of land in Mutungo Nyamiyaga Villa in Nakawa Division in Kampala.

ESO occupies part of the disputed 639 acres of land. The dispute pits Dr. Muhammad Kasasa, Buganda’s Prince, David Wassajja Kintu and Maurice Kagimu Kiwanuka, the son of Uganda’s former Chief Justice, Benedicto Kiwanuka.

The Commission has been investigating the dispute to establish the exact owner of the land. On Tuesday afternoon, the Commission decided to inspect the disputed land as part of its investigations.

The Commission members included its Chairperson Lady Justice Catherine Bamugemereire, Commissioners Dr. Rose Nakaayi, George Bagonza, Joyce Habasa, Robert Ssebunya, Fredrick Ruhindi and other staff.

As the team approached ESO headquarters, a soldier identified as Corporal Julius Katuriba Number RA 095301 yelled at the Commission security, which was advancing towards the checkpoint. Justice Bamugemereire angrily followed the officers while asking Katuriba why he was yelling at them.

Katuriba, who was together with two other soldiers demanded that the Commission team stops to allow him consult his superiors whether or not to let them in. The Commissioners obliged as one of the guards dashed into the ESO offices to consult his superiors.

He however, didn’t return for almost twenty minutes prompting Justice Bamugemereire to inquire what was going on. The Commission security walked towards Katuriba to inquire what was happening.

He instead backed at the Police officers and ordered them to step back in vain. Katuriba drew out his gun and cocked it, something that offended Justice Bamugemereire. As a result, the Commission security surrounded Katuriba, quickly disarmed him and removed his magazine as his colleagues tried to pull him backwards.

Bamugemereire, who sounded furious, cautioned the Corporal against his conduct, saying they will task the Chief of Defense Forces (CDF) and ESO to explain why their officer reacted in such a manner.

The Commission inspected adjacent pieces of the disputed land and left after failing to get access to the ESO headquarters.

