Muteesa I Royal University asked to focus on Agricultural innovations

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Chancellor Muteesa I Royal University Justice Julia Ssebutinde has called for a review of the the institututions programs to give special focus to agricultural innovations and improvement. Justice Ssebutinde says that university education should evolve to prepare students that can invent unique and appropriate solutions to modern day challenges.

Sebutinde made the remarks during the seventh graduation ceremony of Muteesa I Royal University, at their main campus in Kirumba, Masaka district. A total of 2,330 students graduated with academic awards from various disciplines.

She observed that with the increase in the number of universities, offering almost the same programmes, Muteesa I Royal university should capitalize on its locality, in the heartland of the agricultural district of Masaka, to make agricultural training, research and innovation its niche.

The renowned judge challenged the grandaunts to boldly stand up and claim their position in the management of the country.

Meanwhile, Buganda Kingdom Prime minister Charles Peter Mayiga challenged the university management to enhance their research capabilities and expedite the process of securing a university charter to enable it source and benefit from high-level academic collaborations.

The charter is issued by the National Council for Higher Education to an institution that meets all requirements and standards of academic excellence set by the government. For the last eleven years, Mutesa I Royal University has been operating on a provisional license.

Mayiga urged the grandaunts to devotedly put the skills they have acquired to use, such that they can leave a legacy for the university.

The Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, on behalf of the government, pledged to support the institution to fulfill the objectives of providing education to the nation.

