Mutahi Kibugu chuffed with fairy tale Magical Kenya Open experience

Nairobi, Kenya | CAPITALFM.CO.KE | “I just have one word to describe it: surreal”. Those were the words of 22-year-old Kenyan golfer Mutahi Kibugu who tied for 65 at the end of the four-day 72-hole stroke-play extravaganza.

Kibugu savored all the attention he got from the home fans in his very first Magical Kenya Open as a professional.

“All the support I got this week was just amazing. I can’t thank everyone enough for what they’ve done this week,” he quipped.

Kibugu closed round four on Sunday with a 73 for a gross total of 1 under par 283 with scores of 68, 71, 71 and 73.

Despite carding a 2 over par 73 on the last day, Mutahi was overly excited with his four day score.

“I’m pleased with how I played over the four days. I didn’t have my best stuff in the last three. Round two and three I managed to put together a score. Today (Sunday) I just let it go early on the back nine. But I finished strong, have my chin up and I’m pleased with my performance.”

Kibugu will return to South Africa where he will partake in a few events on the Sunshine Tour.

He concluded: “I’m going to take all the positives out of this week, head back down to SA, and try to pre-Q for some events. Definitely, try and play more and more, I’m getting the rhythm and I’m heading in the right direction. Just play more tournaments and keep going.”

