Muslims asked to uphold practices after Ramadhan

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Muslims have been urged to continue upholding Islamic practices and deeds even after the end of the Holy Month of Ramadhan.

Muslims celebrate Eid al Fitr, the day to mark the end of the Holy month of Ramadhan and thousands have converged at different mosques across the country to hold prayers.

Sheik Abdul Hakim Ssempa Sabiiti urged Muslims at Masjid Sheik Jagwe at Kawempe to continue demonstrating the good deeds and behaviors they were exhibiting during the Holy month of Ramadhan.

Sheik Muzamur Ssemwanje at Masgd Ssemwanje Ttula Road Kawempe urged Muslims to educate their children so that they can have teachers and head teachers that can lead Islamic schools.

Sheik Ssemwanje showed concern that a big number of Islamic teachers holding degrees are yet to retire leaving a vacuum in the education sector when they can find qualified teachers who can head the Islamic schools.

At Kirigime headquarters Mosque in Kabale District, Sheik Rashid Shabohurira alias Muzindaaro, Kabale district Secretary of Zakkah said that parents should know that homosexuality is being funded by people who are promoting sin.

Shabohurira said that parents should take responsibility for advising their children how homosexuality is a curse.

Abdul Fatar Isaac the Imam Abubakar Jamia Mosque in Mbarara City decried the inequality in job allocation by Mbarara City Service Commission noting that the city the leadership should address it.

He said that recently Mbarara City Service Commission shortlisted ninety names for different job slots at Mbarara City Council but surprisingly none were Muslim.

In Lango, Sheik Ishaqa Nangoye, the District Khadi tasked police to expedite investigations into the stabbing of one of the Imam in Bata, Dokolo district on Friday morning as he was heading to the mosque to lead the mass.

URN