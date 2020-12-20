Muslim community mourn Kivejinja

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Muslim community has mourned the Second Deputy Prime Minister, Al-Haji Ali Kirunda Kivejinja.

Kivejinja, 85 died on Saturday at Mulago National Referral Hospital where he had been admitted for a month after he developed an illness. Last evening at a campaign rally in Hoima, President Yoweri said that Kivejinja had died from Covid-19.

While preaching at the National funeral prayers for the late Second Deputy Prime Minister Kivejinja held at Gaddafi National Mosque on Sunday, the Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Shaban Ramathan Mubajje said that the Muslim fraternity has lost an icon, a strong pillar that was proud to be Muslim.

The Deputy Mufti Muhamad Ali Waiswa said the late Kivenjinja’s life was full of courage and determination that kept him serving even at an old age, which should be exemplary to the youth.

“He has been determined even at this age of 85 years, he has died while serving his nation, this should be a lesson to all Ugandans to work hard even at old age. Kivenjinja died on the frontline.” said Waiswa.

The former Uganda Muslim Supreme Council Spokesperson Ali-Haji Nsereko Mutumba remembers Kivenjinja as the first Muslim who got a secular degree by 1962. He says this was a motivational tool to young Muslims to expand their education levels.

But Nsereko also says that Kivenjinja has been one of the few Muslims in central government that would present issues affecting Islamic religion to the authorities.

Faridah Mayanja, project manager of the presidential initiatives on skilling the girl child said that the late Kivenjinja has been a statesman who would never betray his long friend President Museveni.

Kiggundu Kabandwa Ssalongo, the administrative secretary of NRM-Historical Leaders Forum says that he first met Kivenjinja in 1985 in Kabale district during the NRM liberation struggle meeting, he described him as a walking encyclopaedia noting that his wisdom would be missed.

*****

URN