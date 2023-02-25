Museveni’s mind on 2026

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In typical fashion, President Museveni declined to sign an endorsement for his 2026 candidature while in Omoro district.

The President said that there is time for everything, noting that Ugandans should focus on wealth creation through calculative agriculture.

Museveni had been requested by the leaders and a section of voters in Omoro district to sign committing himself to contest in the 2026 presidential elections.

He was in Keto village, Lakwana sub-county in Omoro district touring the MK Modern Organic and Natural Products Farm and factory owned by Dr. Pascal Osiri.

The LCV Chairperson Omoro, Douglas Peter Okello had in his speech noted that he is representing voters in Omoro district who had from their wisdom taken a decision and endorsed President Museveni as the sole candidate for the 2026 general elections.

Okello who was clad in a yellow t-shirt said that the decision was reached by voters in the

eighteen administrative units in the district.