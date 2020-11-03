Museveni’s convoy interrupted with burning tyres

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni’s convoy was briefly interrupted as Forum for Democratic Change- FDC supporters threw burning tyres in the middle of the road.

Museveni who was heading to Entebbe was briefly interrupted at Najjanankumbi about 200 metres away from Forum for Democratic Change party headquarters.

However, soldiers and policemen rushed to put off the fire as the President’s cars reduced speed. Security forces were unable to arrest the two men who were seen fleeing the scene.

Dozens of soldiers and policemen have been deployed at FDC headquarters restricting anyone from accessing the party offices.

Earlier on, FDC presidential aspirant Patrick Oboi Amuriat was whisked to Kyambogo by military and police.

Amuriat had gone to the FDC headquarters with his lawyer, Julius Galisonga reportedly to pick nomination documents.

Amuriat was dumped at Kyambogo bare footed while Galisonga remained behind trying to convince police to allow him access the offics in vain.

Several FDC supporters have been arrested in scuffles between the military and police.

******

URN