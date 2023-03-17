Museveni warns public servants against embezzling PDM funds

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has called for harsh punishment of public servants involved in the embezzlement of Parish Development Model – PDM funds.

Museveni made the call while delivering his address on matters of national importance to Members of Parliament at Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala. He cited corruption as a key vice frustrating the PDM implementation, especially in the Acholi sub-region.

The President said that while touring the region in February, aggrieved individuals seeking to benefit from the PDM complained about public servants who secretly form PDM leadership to fleece intending beneficiaries.

Museveni revealed that while in Acholi, he was told about leaders who are frustrating the program. He promised that all allegations of theft of the money will be thoroughly investigated to prosecute the culprits for their ‘treachery’ acts.

Citing a recent report of Parliament on the performance of PDM, the President wondered why some parishes across the country only received less than 17 million Shillings as was initially planned adding that the PDM money will be toxic and problematic to those who embezzle it.

The PDM is a Government approach for organizing and delivering interventions for wealth creation and employment generation to grassroots Ugandans at the parish level, the lowest economic planning unit to increase household food security and incomes.

The model is premised on seven pillars that include agriculture (production, storage, processing, and marketing); Infrastructure and Economic Services; Financial Inclusion; Social services; Mindset Change, and community mobilization.

According to the President, in the Financial Year 2021/2022, the Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development released up to 131.4 billion Shillings to facilitate PDM but the funds have been misappropriated and largely remain unaccounted for.

Museveni further pointed out that 476.9 billion Shillings remain pending in the treasury yet to be sent to the different village Savings and Credit Cooperative Societies – SACCOs.

By June 2023, the Government expects to disburse to the SACCOs 1,059 trillion Shillings.

As of now, available statistics by the Ministry of Finance indicate that only 9,538 out of 10,594 PDM-SACCOs have been formed across the country, indicating a 90 percent target success.

*****

URN