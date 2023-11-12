Museveni warns against taxing innovations

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni warned public officials against taxing innovations, saying that culprits will be dealt with, according to the law.

According to the President, there’s no logic in taxing innovations when Uganda even gives tax holidays to products which are not a result of new ideas.

“Taxing innovations? Whoever taxes them, should go to Luzira. Who is he? Why tax innovations? There’s no logic because even when a product is not a result of innovation, we give tax a holiday of 10 years. Something already well known but you are putting it here in Uganda for the first time, we give you a tax holiday. Then how can someone tax a baby, when he has not been taxing adults? It is because you have not highlighted it. You bring it up, it will stop, that is why we created a Ministry of Science to specifically bring out these issues,” he said.

The President made the remarks on Thursday while officiating at the National Science Week at Kololo Independence Grounds. President Museveni was accompanied by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Museveni.