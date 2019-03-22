Museveni visits, Rugunda reassures country on hospitalized Kadaga

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga is responding to treatment and making good progress, according to Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda.

Rugunda gave the assurance Friday afternoon after visiting Kadaga at Nakasero Hospital, where she was admitted reportedly due to fatigue-related illnesses. According to a statement issued by the Office of the Speaker of Parliament, Kadaga became ill as a result of a hectic work schedule, fatigue and jetlag upon her return from long haul flights to New York, USA and Rabat, Morocco.

Kadaga was in New York for the 63rd UN Commission on the Status of Women which is ending today. Prior to the meeting, she had attended the 14th session of the Parliamentary Union of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Conference (PUOIC) in Rabat, Morocco.

According to sources at Nakasero Hospital, Kadaga was unconscious by the time she was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). But Rugunda told URN that the speaker making steady improvement and had regained strength by the time he visited her in hospital.

After a visit by President Yoweri Museveni early today, only Kadaga’s guards and officials in her office were allowed to enter the ICU section for VIP patients. The other exception was one of her family members who was allowed to see her at around 2:45 pm.

Among the first officials to visit Kadaga, according to some sources at the hospital, was deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah. Oulanyah was at the hospital around 4 pm yesterday, moments after Kadaga was transferred from Entebbe International Airport straight to Nakasero Hospital.

******

URN