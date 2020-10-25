Museveni verified ahead of Nov Presidential nominations

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s Electoral Commission has verified and cleared the supporters of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and three other aspiring candidates for the 2021 Presidential Elections.

Section 10(b) of the Presidential Elections Act provides that a presidential candidate’s nomination shall be supported by not less than 100 persons who are registered voters, from not less than 98 districts, which form two thirds of all the districts of Uganda.

So far, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni (NRM), Mwesigye Fred (Independent), Tumukunde Henry Kakurugu (Independent) and Kalembe Nancy Linda (Independent) have met these conditions.

The EC said in a statement on Sunday that they are still verifying the supporters of 18 other aspiring candidates.

The Presidential aspirants who have attained verified supporters from at least 98 Districts/Cities shall be issued with a certificate of compliance which they will present to the Returning Officer on nomination day.

The nomination of Presidential Candidates shall be conducted on November 2nd and 3rd at Kyambogo University Sports Grounds.

FULL LIST OF ASPIRANTS

1. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni (National Resistance Movement – NRM), verified & cleared

2. Bbaale Charles (Ecological Party of Uganda – EPU), under verification

3. Tumukunde Henry Kakurugu (Independent) verified & cleared

4. Mwesigye Fred (Independent) verified & cleared

5. Mayambala Willy (Independent) under verification

6. Lugudde-Katwe Elizabeth (Independent) under verification

7. Mutono Mbulambago Robert (Independent) under verification

8. Ebetu Simon (Independent) under verification

9. Mabirizi Joseph (Independent) under verification

10. Kabuleta Kiiza Joseph (Independent) under verification

11. Yamureebire Jothan (Independent) under verification

12. Makmot Moses (Independent) under verification

13. Okoth Geoffrey (Independent) under verification

14. Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert (National Unity Platform – NUP) under verification

15. Katumba John (Independent) under verification

16. Kalembe Nancy Linda (Independent) verified & cleared

17. Katushemererwe Brenda (Independent) under verification

18. Amuriat Oboi Patrick (Forum for Democratic Change – FDC) under verification

19. Mugisha Muntu Gregg (Alliance for National Transformation – ANT), under verification

20. Sserunjogi Henry (Independent) under verification

21. Chemuko Wakuri Fred (Revolutionary People’s Party – RPP), under verification

22. Mirembe Phiona (Independent) under verification