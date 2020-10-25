Museveni verified ahead of Nov Presidential nominations

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s Electoral Commission has verified and cleared the supporters of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and three other aspiring candidates for the 2021 Presidential Elections.
Section 10(b) of the Presidential Elections Act provides that a presidential candidate’s nomination shall be supported by not less than 100 persons who are registered voters, from not less than 98 districts, which form two thirds of all the districts of Uganda.
So far, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni (NRM), Mwesigye Fred (Independent), Tumukunde Henry Kakurugu (Independent) and Kalembe Nancy Linda (Independent) have met these conditions.
The EC said in a statement on Sunday that they are still verifying the supporters of 18 other aspiring candidates.
The Presidential aspirants who have attained verified supporters from at least 98 Districts/Cities shall be issued with a certificate of compliance which they will present to the Returning Officer on nomination day.
The nomination of Presidential Candidates shall be conducted on November 2nd and 3rd at Kyambogo University Sports Grounds.
FULL LIST OF ASPIRANTS
1. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni (National Resistance Movement – NRM), verified & cleared
2. Bbaale Charles (Ecological Party of Uganda – EPU), under verification
3. Tumukunde Henry Kakurugu (Independent) verified & cleared
4. Mwesigye Fred (Independent) verified & cleared
5. Mayambala Willy (Independent) under verification
6. Lugudde-Katwe Elizabeth (Independent) under verification
7. Mutono Mbulambago Robert (Independent) under verification
8. Ebetu Simon (Independent) under verification
9. Mabirizi Joseph (Independent) under verification
10. Kabuleta Kiiza Joseph (Independent) under verification
11. Yamureebire Jothan (Independent) under verification
12. Makmot Moses (Independent) under verification
13. Okoth Geoffrey (Independent) under verification
14. Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert (National Unity Platform – NUP) under verification
15. Katumba John (Independent) under verification
16. Kalembe Nancy Linda (Independent) verified & cleared
17. Katushemererwe Brenda (Independent) under verification
18. Amuriat Oboi Patrick (Forum for Democratic Change – FDC) under verification
19. Mugisha Muntu Gregg (Alliance for National Transformation – ANT), under verification
20. Sserunjogi Henry (Independent) under verification
21. Chemuko Wakuri Fred (Revolutionary People’s Party – RPP), under verification
22. Mirembe Phiona (Independent) under verification