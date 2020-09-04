Museveni uses NRM primaries to collect nomination signatures

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has taken advantage of the ongoing National Resistance Movement party primary elections to solicit for the signatures required to be nominated in the 2021 general elections.

Museveni was in March this year endorsed by the NRM Central Executive Committee-the topmost policy-making organ of the party as their sole presidential candidate for the 2021 general elections.

In line with the requirements of the National Electoral Commission, all aspiring candidates are expected to collect 100 signatures from two-thirds of the total number of districts in the country as a precondition for their nomination. The nomination is scheduled for October 16, 2020.

Sharifah Namwaase, the NRM registrar in Nakawa division this afternoon appeared at Naguru Infant Primary School where scores converged for the party primaries to ask people who could endorse the president to append their signatures on his nomination forms.

Naguru One Councillor Simon Peter Barigo says that initially, NRM chairmen would move from house to house for the signatures. However, he adds, the party primaries presented an opportunity to find people in one place.

More than 70 people have so far picked presidential nomination forms.

******

URN