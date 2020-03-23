MUSEVENI: Use your own car, boda or bicycle

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Museveni has advised the public to minimize the use of public transport to curb the spread of COVID 19.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Health confirmed the first case of COVID 19. The confirmed case is that of a 36-year-old Ugandan who travelled to Dubai on March 17, 2020, for business and returned yesterday, March 21, 2020.

While addressing the nation on Sunday, President Museveni urged people who do not own vehicles or motorcycles to desist from travelling.

“If you do not have your car, stay at home because the remaining danger now is public transport. This is where you get people sitting together,” Museveni said.

He intimated that despite other tough measures that he has already ordered like the banning of all flights into the country and closing all the country’s borders, the ban of public transport is proving to be hard.

President Museveni says that while he is still trying to find a way to address the risk that public transport possesses, the owners of public transport vehicles need to provide measures that ensure safe travel for all passengers.

“I appeal to bus managers to minimize the use of public transport. Owners of these vehicles should not allow people with cough and flu onto these public means,” the President said.

He also asked the ministry of health to consider providing infrared thermometers at all points of boarding and exiting of public transport vehicles.

President Museveni also urged all Ugandans to avoid all forms of greetings.

“I am here to lead a people’s war. The greeting is not necessary. Waving is enough. Elbow greeting it not necessary. Elbow greeting for what? Stop elbow greeting. Stop shaking hands,” he said.

The Ministry of Health is yet to release information about results of the tests taken from the other passengers who traveled with the victim.

As of today, over 300,000 cases have been confirmed globally, more than 650 coming from Africa.

