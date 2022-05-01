Museveni urges religious leaders to shun politicians who sabotage Govt plans

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has said bad politicians who sabotage government programmes aimed at empowering Ugandans are partly to blame for the rising prices of commodities.

“The problem is our people who do not listen, they are always sabotaging our programs. When political leaders fight government programs, it’s the people who suffer,” he said.

Museveni appealed to the religious leaders to expose and fight bad politicians who have made it a habit to fight government developmental programs.

“Religious leaders please help me to expose bad politician because they are causing problems to all of us,” he said. The President last evening hosted Muslims for the annual Iftar dinner at State House Entebbe.

The Mufti, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje led the Muslims to the dinner. In his address, Museveni congratulated Muslims in Uganda and around the world for completing the holy month of Ramadan and said that fasting is good discipline which should be emulated even bynon-Muslims.

“Fasting is a good discipline, it’s a good practice and people need to know that we don’t live to eat but we eat to live,” he said.

The President encouraged Muslims and Ugandans in general to work hard for both the stomach and pocket and appealed to the people to follow the NRM teachings of wealth creation in their homesteads.

“Even in the bible, St. Paul said that if you don’t work, you do not also eat. I want to inform you that this time we are very serious about people who are not working for the pocket. If five million families with land were to create only five jobs, we shall be creating almost 50 million jobs. All these families must get involved in producing for the stomach and pocket,” he said.

The Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among commended President Museveni for uniting the country and its people.

“Dear Muslim brothers and sisters, as you fulfill this pillar of fasting, I want you to create unity amongst yourselves. When we have unity in the community, we shall have development,” she said.

She also appealed to the Muslim community to embrace wealth creation programs. The Third Deputy Prime Minister, Hajati Rukia Nakadama thanked the President and First Lady for always hosting Muslims for the annual Iftar dinner at State House.

She commended them for their generosity. For his part, Sheikh Mubaje called upon Muslims to continue espousing good manners as they have been during Ramathan.

He thanked Museveni for uniting the country during the Corona pandemic.

“As you did to fight HIV in Uganda, you also fought COVID-19. May Allah continue to guide you so that Uganda is stable and peaceful. On behalf of the Muslims in Uganda, we thank you for intervening in creating unity among Muslims. It is a good gesture to the Muslim community. I encourage Muslims to maintain this unity,” Mubaje said.

URN