Museveni to meet NRM central executive committee members

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has called for a meeting of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Central Executive Committee (CEC) scheduled for to take place tomorrow.

The meeting will discuss the upcoming extraordinary meeting of the National Conference which will be held on August 18.

Both CEC and the National Conference were supposed to meet between August 6-8, however, Museveni who is the national chairman of NRM postponed the meetings without stating any reason.

“Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Central Executive Committee of the National Resistance Movement Organization will be held on Friday, 7th August 2020, at State House Entebbe at 1:00pm.” Museveni’s letter reads in part.

Rogers Mulindwa, the spokesperson of the NRM secretariat confirmed the development to URN. Although the letter doesn’t explicitly state it, it’s believed that the meeting will be used to vet candidates who have expressed interest in contesting for various positions on CEC.

According to the NRM constitution, CEC, the highest policy organ of the party after the National Delegates Conference has to vet all persons who express interest in contesting to be part of it or being the party’s presidential flag bearer.

The hottest contest is between the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga and her political foe, Lands state minister Persis Namguganza who are both vying for the 2nd national vice chairperson position.

The other races to watch are between Jacob Oulanyah, the deputy speaker and Sam Engola who both want the position of vice chairperson north.

According to the NRM constitution, CEC is made of the National Chairperson,1st National Vice Chairperson, 2nd National Vice Chairperson (female), six Vice Chairpersons representing the regions of Uganda- East, Central, North, West, Kampala and Karamoja, the Secretary General, National Treasurer, Deputy Secretary General, Deputy National Treasurer, Chairperson of NRM Parliamentary Caucus, all chairpersons of the national special league committees and chairpersons of commissions.

URN