Museveni to address nation at 7pm today

The Independent November 29, 2020 COVID-19 Updates, The News Today Leave a comment

FILE PHOTO: Museveni at his 17th COVID address. He will be on TV today to address emerging issues. PHOTO PPU

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni, who is currently on the campaign trail in eastern Uganda, will address the nation today on emerging issues in the country.

He is expected to explain the Government’s position on last week’s riots following the arrest of Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, update on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and the health of the economy.

“The Presidential Address deferred last Sunday will happen today. President Museveni will speak to the country at 7pm, and address will be broadcast on TVs, radios and online,” said Don Wanyama on twitter. Wanyama is President Museveni’s Senior Press Secretary.

Over 40 Ugandans were killed as protests erupted across the country when Police in Luuka detained two presidential candidates, Patrick Amuriat of the FDC party and Kyagulanyi of NUP.

The Presidential campaigns have been marred by refusal of some of the candidates to adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures, which has led to unending battles with the Police.

The Electoral Commission has been forced to speak out, calling on restraint by the Police and the politicians.

Museveni was yesterday in Tororo (see video below)

