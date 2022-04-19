Museveni summons Omoro county NRM aspirants

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | National Resistance Movement-NRM party aspirants eyeing the Omoro County MP seat have been summoned by President Museveni.

So far, eleven people have expressed interest to replace the late Jacob Oulanyah. Four of the aspirants subscribe to the NRM party.

They include the Omoro LCV chairperson Douglas Peter Okello alias Okao, Omoro District Speaker Richard Bongowat Luganya, Oulanyah’s son Andrew Ojok, and Oulanyah’s former campaign manager Ben Acellam.

Denis Kidega, the Omoro District NRM party chairperson says that the aspirants were summoned for planning purposes and how to secure victory during the elections.

Kidega who is in Kampala with the four aspirants added that the meeting scheduled for Tuesday seeks to create harmony and build consensus for a preferred candidate.

Okello noted that he is willing to abide by the party’s decision citing that it is the supreme body to determine his fate.

Okao added that he had already embarked on consultations with the electorate.

Richard Bongowat Laganya, another aspirant who is already in Kampala confirmed being part of the meeting. He says that the meeting will also focus on other issues affecting Omoro County.

The family of Jacob Oulanyah and other NRM party leaders had fronted Oulanyah’s son Andrew Ojok to vie for the position, a decision that faced resistance from other party members.

Meanwhile, local leaders and voters in Omoro including David Apire and Richard Alima of Lalogi sub county have asked for peaceful campaigns and subsequent elections.

The Omoro County seat fell vacant following the death of Speaker Oulanyah on March 20, 2022, in Seattle in the United States of America.

Last week, the Electoral Commission set May 26, 2022, as the date for the Omoro County by-elections. The voters’ register update exercise will run from April 14-19 2022.

According to the Electoral Commission road map, the nomination of candidates will take place from May 12 to May 13 at Omoro District Council Hall. The campaigns will take place from May 16 to 24, 2022.

*****

URN