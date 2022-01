Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has signed into law the the NSSF (Amendment) Bill, 2021, his Senior Press Secretary Lindah Nabusayi has said in a brief statement.

A key provision in the NSSF (Amendment) Bill, 2021 will grant members aged 45 and above and who have saved for at least a decade, midterm access to 20% of their savings.