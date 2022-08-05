Museveni sends Gen Kawagga to Nairobi as Defence Advisor

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the Commander in Chief, has appointed Uganda People’s Defence (UPDF) First Division commander Maj. Gen. Samuel Kawagga, as defence advisor at the High Commission in Nairobi.

Museveni has replaced Gen. Kawagga with Brig. Gen Joseph Semwanga.

Gen. Kawagga has been commanding UPDF troops based at Kakiri military barracks. The barracks literally takes charge of Kampala metropolitan to conducting day and night patrols.

These also includes the Local Defence Unit (LDUs) that have been recruited to back up police in fighting violent crime in areas of Kampala City, Wakiso, Mukono and Mpigi. The recruitment of LDUs in Kampala metropolitan followed back to back shootings, robberies, murders and kidnaps especially in years between 2015 and 2018.

In other reshuffles done by Museveni as commander in chief of armed forces, Brig. Gen. David Mugisha who has been deputy commander of the 3rd Division has been appointed as commander of his protection force commonly known as Special Forces Command (SFC).

Brig. Gen. Mugisha was removed from SFC in April this year and appointed to deputise Brig. Gen. Joseph Balikuddembe who is currently the overall commander of armed forces facing off with cattle rustlers in Karamoja sub-region.

Museveni also moved SFC commander Brig. Gen. Felix Busizoori to the 3rd Division to deputise Brig. Gen Balikuddembe in Karamoja operations. In the same reshuffle message, the President has promoted Lt. Col. Allan Matsiko to Colonel, Maj. Duncan Kafeero has been promoted to Lt, Col, while Col. Herbert Nabimanya has been transferred from SFC to Land Forces.

URN