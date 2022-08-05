Museveni promotes five senior commissioners to AIGPs

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has promoted five Senior Commissioners of Police to Assistant Inspector General Police.

The promoted police officers include Charles Birungi who replaced retired Andrew Soroweni as Director of Police Welfare and Production, Fadhil Kaali who is the commander of Field Force Police (FFP), James Ocaya who has been serving as director of research, planning, and development, John Nuwagira who replaced Edward Ochom, and Richard Edyegu who replaced Godfrey Bangirana as Director Logistics and Engineering.

The promotion and appointment of the new AIGPs come on the heels of recently retired police directors who include Grace Akullo, Edward Ochom, Asan Kasingye, and Andrew Soroweni.

Those promoted from Commissioner of Police to Senior Commissioners of Police include Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga, Lawrence Nuwabiine, the acting director of traffic police Yusuf Ssewanyana, Director ICT, Moses Kafeero who is now Director Police College Bwebajja, and Frank Mwesigwa who is now commander Tourism Police.

In total, the President has promoted 773 police officers from Assistant Superintendent of Police to AIGP. Acting forensic director Andrew Mubiru has been given Senior Superintendent of Police rank.

