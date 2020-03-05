Museveni praises Special Forces Command

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has praised the elite Special Forces Command, a unit of the Uganda People’s Defense Forces tasked with protecting him, his family and other important national installations.

Speaking at the passing out 110 SFC Commandos who completed 16 months of specialized training at Butiaba in Buliisa district, Museveni said that he was satisfied with the quality of training and skills acquired by the Special Forces.

“I congratulate the young fighters for finishing this very tough course. The army is tough, but this is tougher. The army has big capacity but Special Forces create professional capacity in operating in small units and doing things that cannot be done in a regular way.

Special Forces are an important force in building special capacity,” Museveni said.

The passing out ceremony was attended by the State Minister for Defense, Charles Engola, Chief of Defense Forces, Gen David Muhoozi, the Commander Land Forces, Lt. Gen. Peter Elwelu, Commander Air force, Lt Gen Charles Lutaaya, Chief of Staff, Maj. Gen. Leopold Kyanda, SFC commander Maj. Gen, James Birungi.

This was the fourth intake of Special Forces Command Tier 1 also known as Special Forces Qualifications Course.

A press statement issued by State House said that the President noted that it is because of such special operations that the country was able to defeat rebel groups like the Allied Democratic Forces as well as the Al Shabab militants in Mogadishu. Museveni reaffirmed his continued support in building capacity and professionalizing the forces.

Engola commended the commandos for completing the course and asked them to carry the mantle with pride. “As we celebrate your achievement, we should be reminded of our military history and those who sacrificed for this country. They represent the past and you now represent the future. Carry on this noble responsibility with pride while conscious of the UPDF requirement of loyalty, patriotism, discipline, teamwork and pro-people ideology,” he said.

Maj. Gen. Birungi said that the force he leads had steadily grown in both quality and quantity.

He saluted the President for his support and strategic guidance in building their capacity.

“We thank the Commander-In-Chief for his strategic guidance, efforts and contribution,” Birungi said.

The Special Forces Qualification Course is designed to achieve special operations capabilities for envisioned combat operational requirements to conduct special operations.

