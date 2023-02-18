Museveni pledges support to Union Development Agency

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday afternoon participated in the virtual meeting of the 40th Session of the African Union Development Agency (AUDA) with other Heads- of -State and Governments from Africa.

The Summit was chaired by the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, who is the outgoing Chairperson of the Authority.

President Museveni congratulated Kagame for completing his term of office and thanked the Executive Director of AUDA for making a big report about African Union (AU) development.

President Museveni expressed the need to support African Union Development Agency for it to achieve its goals.

“This Agency should be funded because it plays a big role in Africa like giving African Countries technical advice on crucial issues, coordinating the implementation of some of the selected crucial regional projects,” the President emphasised.

He said that the mandate of AUDA is good because it helps to promote regional strategic security among African countries.

“I will instruct the people of Uganda to make sure you are funded,”