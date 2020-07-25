Museveni orders flags to fly at half-mast in honor of Mkapa

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has ordered all Ugandan and East African community flags to fly at half-mast for three days starting today Saturday to mourn former Tanzanian President William Benjamin Mkapa.

Mkapa was on 24th July 2020, announced dead by the Tanzanian government. Mkapa died at the age of 81 at a hospital in Dar es Salaam.

He was the country’s third president (1995-2005) since they got Independence from Britain in 1962.

In a statement read on his behalf by the minister for presidency Esther Mbayo, Museveni said that Mkapa will be greatly remembered for his role in working to end conflicts in the East African community and also consolidating bilateral relationships between Uganda and Tanzania.

Museveni also added that Mkapa was central at the process of uniting the East African Community (EAC) but also worked hard to bring about African unity at large.

******

URN