Museveni mourns Tanzania’s Mkapa

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has joined world leaders in mourning Tanzania’s third President Benjamin Mkapa who passed away this week.

Museveni hailed Mkapa for his role in bringing unity in Uganda and East Africa, saying his death “is a great loss for Africa.”

He announced that flags in Uganda will fly at half mast for three days, from Saturday.

FULL MESSAGE

It is with a lot of sadness that I heard of the death of our brother, H.E Benjamin Mkapa. I started working with H.E Mkapa in 1967 when we were university students and he was the chief editor of the Nationalist newspaper.

During the 1979 crisis, Ndugu Mkapa was delegated to handle the Moshi Conference that brought together the Ugandan exile groups including FRONASA. He was Foreign Affairs Minister that time.

When he became President of Tanzania, we worked together to consolidate the East African Community. It is a great loss for Africa. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

I convey my condolences and those of the People of Uganda to Anne, the children and the people of Tanzania. The flags in Uganda will fly at half mast for three days, starting tomorrow, Saturday, July 25th, at 0600hrs (Saa kumi nambili).