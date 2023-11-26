Museveni meets with delegates from Italy

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni met and held discussions with a delegation from Italy at State House Entebbe on Thursday.

Mario Savona, the Deputy Head of Mission and chargè d’affaires ad interim of Italy in Uganda led the delegation.

During the meeting, Mr. Savona informed the President that the new Italian President of the Council of Ministers, Ms. Giorgia Meloni wants to renew Italy’s relations with African countries.

“She called for a meeting to hear some voices of African leaders at the end of January after the NAM and G-77 Summits. The meeting will be in Rome Italy, she will appreciate it if you attend,” Savona said.

“She wants to launch a new partnership with Africa. Italy and Africa have common traditions and roots. We would be delighted to renew and strengthen our partnership.”

President Museveni responded in the affirmative.

“I think I may come. I think it will be good to go and connect with those young leaders. I may come to encourage the Italians to drink more coffee and tea,” the President affirmed.