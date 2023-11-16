Museveni lashes out at US, UK for issuing advisories on terrorism

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has hit out hard against the United States and the United Kingdom embassies for issuing advisories to their citizens not to travel to Uganda over terrorism concerns. In a statement, about the just concluded Nyege Nyege festival in Jinja districts, Museveni said if anybody is to issue any advisory it should be the government, not outsiders.

“I hear that the panicky Americans and British sent out what they call advisories to their citizens not to come to Uganda. These are mistake makers. If the situation was so bad, it would be us to advise people not to come to Uganda; not the British and the Americans. We know what we are doing, always. Even if a mistake occurs, we know how to handle it. These advisories by some of these actors is another form of interference in our internal affairs by these elements,” Museveni said.

The president noted that even the terrorism that is going on in most of Africa and other places, was the handiwork of the West.

“Part of the terrorism in Africa is either created or conserved by some of the actors that try to be global policemen. The chaos in Libya, and the surrounding countries of the Sahel (Mali, Burkina-Faso, Niger, Nigeria, Chad, etc.) was caused by some of these actors. The terrorism conservation project in Eastern Congo for the past 20 years, is by the UN which is controlled by some of these actors through the undemocratic structures of that body, such as the Security Council. It is amazing how the UN can supervise and co-exist with killers of Congolese and Ugandans in Eastern Congo for the last 20 years and they are not bothered at all,” Museveni said.

Museveni thanked Uganda’s security forces for ensuring that Nyege Nyege was organized and ended without any major incidents. He however admitted that there was credible information that some elements from outside actually tried to infiltrate the occasion.

“I want to congratulate the Security Forces for successfully protecting the suspected sinners of Nyege Nyege in Jinja, until their function was over, without a single incident. This shows you the strength of the Uganda security system- to be able to guard such a long pre-announced massive public function, the threats of the terrorists notwithstanding. It is true that the pigs of ADF in Congo had sent a few infiltrators to try and disrupt the function of the suspected sinners,” Museveni said.

Meanwhile, on a light note, Museveni wondered why the grasshoppers were not coming mid-way into November the month in which they appear. “This is museneene…Where are they? Climate change? I do not eat the Nseneene. However, I always wish the Nseneene, the fish eaters, etc. good luck. Inform me when the Nseneene appears. How about the enswa (the flying ants)? October is Kashwa- the month of the enswa. Did they appear?”

****

URN