Museveni, Kabaka meet

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni and Kabaka Ronald Mutebi have today held talks at State House, Nakasero.

“Held a meeting with His Majesty the Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II at Nakasero State Lodge. His Majesty was in the company of Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga and Prince David Wasajja. We discussed matters of mutual interest,” President Museveni said today.

The meeting comes after weeks of debate about a government plan to change the Mailo Land tenure system, which the Kingdom of Buganda has opposed.

I thank His Majesty the Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II for the courtesy call. pic.twitter.com/EujoCkJkgi — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) August 3, 2021

DETAILS TO FOLLOW