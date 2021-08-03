Tuesday , August 3 2021
Lato Milk
Home / The News Today / Museveni, Kabaka meet

Museveni, Kabaka meet

The Independent August 3, 2021 The News Today Leave a comment

President Yoweri Museveni and Kabaka Ronald Mutebi held talks today. PHOTO PPU

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni and Kabaka Ronald Mutebi have today held talks at State House, Nakasero.

“Held a meeting with His Majesty the Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II at Nakasero State Lodge. His Majesty was in the company of Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga and Prince David Wasajja. We discussed matters of mutual interest,” President Museveni said today.

The meeting comes after weeks of debate about a government plan to change the Mailo Land tenure system, which the Kingdom of Buganda has opposed.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved