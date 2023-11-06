MUSEVENI: Kagezi murder suspects arrested, due in court

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Key suspects in the murder of Justice Joan Kagezi have been arrested.

The DPP Jane Frances Abodo has sanctioned charges of terrorism and murder against four key suspects that were involved in killing the Late Joan Kagezi, who was a Senior Assistant DPP/Head, in 2015. They will be produced in Court this week.

“The suspects in the killing of Joan Kagezi have, finally, been arrested. They are: Kibuuka John, Masajjage John, Kissekka Dan and Nasur Abdalla. They were riding on two motor-cycles. I congratulate ISO and CID on the good work. They will soon be produced in Court,” President Yoweri Musveveni revealed last night.

