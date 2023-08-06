Museveni interests Japanese in investing in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday afternoon held bilateral talks with the visiting Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yoshimasa Hayashi and his delegation at State House Entebbe.

The two leaders discussed how Japan can support Uganda specifically on value addition. It is here that Museveni encouraged Japanese investors to set up in Uganda, as opposed to importing raw materials which leaves Ugandans with less profits and benefits.

“This perennial haemorrhage that Africa is undergoing is responsible for Africa’s stunting due to our bankrupt planners, coupled with external parasites who manipulate, interfere politically and work with traitors to retard Africa,” Museveni said.

“I, therefore, welcome Japanese companies to come here. We are producing electric cars with Kiira Motors and have lithium so, what we need are the batteries. I am happy the Minister has taken this up and I thank them in advance,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the delegation was hosted by Gen Jeje Odongo – Minister of Foreign Affairs at the Ministry Head Quarters in Kampala where strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries was the focal point.

Speaking to the media after the meeting at Serena Hotel, Yoshimasa’s Press Secretary, ONO Hikariko said that the Japanese government attaches great importance to listening to the voices of African nations to elevate development.