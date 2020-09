Dar es Salaam | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni is in Tanzania to sign an implementation agreement for the East African Crude Oil Pipeline.

He joined Tanzania President John Magufuli at Chato, northern Tanzania, today to witness the signing of a host and implementation agreement.

It is the first meeting between two East African leaders since the COVID-19 pandemic started. President wore a mask, while Magufuli was mask-less.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW