Museveni hails professionalism as UPDF passes out 4,325

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | UPDF on Sunday passed out 4,325, the largest number ever recorded in a single intake.

President Yoweri Museveni, the Commander-In-Chief, preside over the pass-out, and noted that the UPDF is now a professional institution that attracts citizens of various academic qualifications and professions.

He was delighted by the quality of education of the new soldiers and asked them to stay healthy.

Among the new soldiers at the Recruits Training School (RTS), Kaweweta in Nakaseke District are a number of Master’s degree holders, Degree, Diploma, Certificate and other professional certificate holders.

“Remember life is very important and your health too. Please don’t spoil your lives with alcohol and umalaya (promiscuity),” Gen Museveni said while passing out UPDF recruits that included 636 female soldiers.

He noted that UPDF has built capacity to respond to both military and non-military threats over time.

Brig Gen James Ruheesi, congratulated the graduands upon completing of the Basic Combat Training Course. He noted that 65 trainees could not cope with the training and so fell out of the training. UPDF pass out over 4000 recruits.