Museveni hails Nawangwe on staff discipline

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has praised Prof. Nawangwe’s decisiveness on ensuring discipline in the Makerere University Community. Museveni says it is embarrassing to see a lecturer in court defending himself against accusations of raping a student.

He was presiding over the 69th graduation ceremony on Tuesday January 15, 2019 at Makerere Freedom Square where he was chief guest in his capacity at a Visitor to Public Universities.

Museveni said his government doesn’t want indiscipline and moral decadency in Makerere University, adding that government will support the current administration to fight impunity.

He wants lecturers caught sexually harassing students to resign immediately without further embarrassing the institution through courts and other public fora.

Delivering his speech, Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe, the Makerere University Vice Chancellor reported to the president and the parents that the measures taken to discipline students and staff are for the good of all stakeholders.

In December last year, the Makerere University Appointments Board took a radical decision to sack 45 senior academic staff for among other things absconding from duty, assault, failure to hand in student’s marks in time as well as insubordination.

Prof. Nawangwe’s leadership style has come under public criticism following numerous suspensions and dismissals of both students and staff. Critics accuse Prof. Nawangwe of using intimidation and suspension to silence critical voices meant to help improve the institution development.

Staffs have previously disapproved the measures taken by university Council and Management to improve discipline among students and staff members, saying it is being done in “bad faith”.

However, Prof. Nawangwe contends that; “No university can fully utilize her potential in an environment where indiscipline prevails.”

Adding that “The measures taken are for the good of all stakeholders especially our students. Your Excellency, Makerere students are currently the most disciplined students and we are proud of them.”

With the impending public university staff strike, Prof. Nawangwe assured parents and government that the University was to open as scheduled on Saturday 19th January 2019.

He appealed to all students and members of staff to report as per their timetables, saying all those on duty will be protected to carry on with teaching, research and administrative duties.

The First Lady, Janet Museveni, who also doubles as the Education and Sports Minister, said cabinet is yet to approve the appointment of the government White Paper committee to study the recommendations of the 2016 Rwendeire Committee report in order to find a long lasting solution and streamline the university management.

Mrs. Museveni said before that step is taken, the university council remains in full control of managing Makerere University on behalf of government, saying she has no reason to interfere with their work.

The first lady’s comments come days after the aggrieved staff petitioned the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga protesting their dismissal, citing flawed disciplinary procedures.

Rev Onesmus Asiimwe, the chaplain of St. Francis Chapel, Makerere University in his prayer also hailed Prof. Nawangwe’s administration for its strong stand against mediocrity and a culture of impunity, which he said had for long taken over the university.

