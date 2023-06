Museveni gets back to work after recovering from COVID-19

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today resumed official work as Head-of-State, a day after confirming his recovery from COVID-19.

In a statement issued by the Presidential Press Unit, Museveni chaired the weekly cabinet meeting at State House Entebbe on Monday.

Museveni has been under self-isolation at Nakasero State Lodge after testing positive for COVID-19, eleven days ago.

President @KagutaMuseveni and the First Lady @JanetMuseveni leaving Nakasero State Lodge to Entebbe State House for today's cabinet meeting.

