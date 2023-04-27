Museveni donates shs300m court award to build NRM house

Thursday , April 27 2023
The Independent April 27, 2023 In The Magazine Leave a comment

Edwin Karugire, President Museveni’s lawyer, presented the dummy cheque to the NRM Secretariat leadership

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Museveni donated the shs300 million court reward from a defamation story by Daily Monitor to his ruling NRM party.

The NRM Secretary General, Richard Todwong, last week on Thursday afternoon, received the Shs300 million donation from Museveni who is also the national party chairman.

Edwin Karugire, President Museveni’s lawyer, presented the dummy cheque to the NRM Secretariat leadership at a press conference at Plot 10, Kyadondo Road, Nakasero in Kampala.

Upon receiving the cheque, Todwong commended Museveni for his generosity and commitment to the party, stating that the donation would be used to construct an NRM office building in the Luwero district, where the party began its liberation struggle.

Todwong also congratulated the president upon winning what he called “a battle” and emphasized the transparency of the legal system.

The NRM Deputy Secretary-General, Rose Namayanja, expressed gratitude to the secretariat for choosing her area of Luweero for such a project and committed on behalf of the people of Luweero to avail the land for the construction.

