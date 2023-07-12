Museveni directs amendment to Road Act, Aponye laid to rest

Muhanga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The body of Apollo Nyegamehe alias Aponye, a prominent Kampala businessman, has been laid to rest at his ancestral home in Kitaburaza village, Muhanga town council, Rukiga district. The casket containing Nyegamehe’s remains was gently lowered into the grave at exactly 04:14 PM Wednesday amidst a somber mood from his family members, business associates, clergy, and political leaders.

Nyegamehe lost his life in a road crash at Itojo town council, Ntungamo district, along the Mbarara-Kabale highway on July 6, 2023. The accident occurred around 9:00 PM when his Toyota Land Cruiser V8 registration number UBF 300Z collided with a parked Fuso truck registration number UAZ 767D loaded with Irish potatoes.

He was en route to Rukiga district from Kampala to attend the burial service of his friend and fellow businessman, Peter Tumwijukye, a resident of Bwirambere, Kyogo parish in Kamwezi sub-county, who also lost his life in an accident. Nyegamehe died instantly at the scene, while his driver, Moses Buyinza, and brother, Joshua Karamuzi, were rushed to Itojo Hospital and later referred to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital for treatment.

During the burial service, Vice President Jessica Rose Epel Alupo delivered a eulogy on behalf of President Yoweri Museveni.

The President directed an immediate amendment of the Road Act 2019, expressing concern over its failure to effectively reduce the high incidence of road accidents in the country. He instructed Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka Nsumikambi to present proposed guidelines for the amendment of section 58 of the act to ensure proper implementation.

According to Museveni, despite the fact that section 58 requires any vehicle that breaks down along the road to be towed within two hours, as well as drivers displaying visible reflectors or an accident, this isn’t implemented.

President Museveni also offered a condolence sum of 10 million Shillings to the grieving family. In his sermon, Monsignor John Vianny Sunday, the Vicar General of Kabale Diocese, urged Christians not to lose faith in God, even in the face of hardships. He also commended the late Nyegamehe for his contributions to the church and community upliftment.

The deceased’s widow, Vangilista Mugabiirwe Nyegamehe asked the mourners to disregard claims made by individuals outside the family regarding her late husband having unknown children. She cited Bruce Kayubu who emerged after her husband’s passing, claiming to be his biological child. Mugabiirwe emphasized that her husband had always maintained that he did not have any children outside their established families.

According to Mugabiirwe, she and Nyegamehe exchanged vows on November 11, 1978, and together they had seven children. Nyegamehe also had another family with the late Monica Kakwezi Nyegamehe, with whom he had five children. He is survived by 29 grandchildren.

Harold Byamugisha, the deceased’s son, hailed his father as a resilient man dedicated to the betterment of the community and the church. He pledged to work diligently to ensure his father’s legacy continues to thrive. Nyegamehe was born on August 12, 1957, in Kitaburaza village, Muhanga town council, which was then part of Kabale district (now Rukiga District). He had a humble beginning, starting his business ventures at the age of 10.

Despite being an orphan, he took on casual jobs and sold various goods to support himself. Later, he worked for renowned businessman Kirasha Jonathan, transporting goods for trade with Rwandan businessmen. With the experience gained, Aponye established his own business in Kampala and expanded his ventures, specializing in grain trading.

Over the years, he achieved remarkable success in setting up storage facilities and processing plants. He also ventured into trading with the South Sudan Government and made notable contributions to the real estate sector in Kampala.

****

URN