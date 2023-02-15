Museveni contributes UGX 100M towards treatment of ailing councilor

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has contributed Shillings 102 million towards the treatment of a councilor who is battling kidney complications. The beneficiary is Keneth Mugabe, the Kagote Ward councilor in Fort Portal City Central Division.

Mugabe needed Shillings 200 Million for a kidney transplant in India. Museveni announced his contribution in his February 12, 2023 letter to Victoria Busige Rusoke, the Kabarole District Woman Member of Parliament who also doubles as the Local Government State Minister.

He directed the State House Comptroller to release Shillings 102 million to the minister in line with a request she made on November 24, 2022, to help with the treatment of the councilor. Keneth Kaliba, Fort Portal Central Division NRM Chief Whip and Kasusu Ward councilor who has been heading the fundraising drive for Mugabe has confirmed receipt of the money, saying that they have already wired it to Nairobi where Mugabe is receiving treatment from.

He explains that the transplant was successful but the patient was still held in the hospital because of their failure to complete the bill. In October last year, a section of NRM councilors led by Kaliba wrote to Robert Kyagulanyi, the National Unity Platform Party President asking him to stage a concert in Fort Portal to raise the money needed to treat the councilor and his counterpart.

At the time another councilor, Bernard Ategeka, the Kijanju Ward in Central Division also needed Shillings 65M for a hip replacement at Kumi Orthopedic Hospital. Ategeka has since received treatment and is at recuperating at his home.

Kaliba said that they were forced to write to Kyagulanyi because when they reached out to the NRM secretariat for the support they weren’t helped, which forced them to seek for alternative avenues to solicit money to help their ailing colleagues.

*****

URN