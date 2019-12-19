MUSEVENI: China are genuine friends

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has described the Chinese as genuine friends, and thanked them for supporting Africa’s development.

” I recently, signed an MoU with the Chinese president to intensify the relationship between Uganda and China as they are our genuine friends,” he said after receiving a special message from President Xi Jinping of China on Wednesday.

Yang Jiechi, Special Representative of President Jinping, delivered the message to President Museveni at State House, Entebbe, where they had what he described as a fructuous meeting.

“…you showed great interest during your most recent visit to China to build strong relations between Uganda and China. In regard to bilateral relations, the visit manifested a strengthened and strong ties and cooperation,” read part of the message from President Jinping.

Upon receiving the message, President Museveni saluted the support the Chinese people have rendered to the African continent since the period of the Chinese Revolution that brought African leaders like Julius Nyerere and China, closer.

“In recent times, China has offered more socio-economic support by bringing Chinese companies to invest for Africa development,” he said.

He noted that originally, the problem of Africa was lack of economic development awareness. Now that they have been awakened, he added, another problem has cropped up; over-production of mostly agricultural produce that requires a huge market.

“Africa, with fifty-four small countries, has come together with market integration of blocs like COMESA that are not sustainable. That’s why the surplus of production needs inter-continental market and external market from China to come in,” he said.

Museveni gives details on SGR, Nile Perch

President Museveni commended China’s support towards the construction of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) connecting Uganda and Kenya; the construction of oil reserve roads; the pipeline connecting Uganda to the Indian Ocean and the development of the Industrial Parks which, he said, is a very big boost and important link to the agricultural, industrial and mining sectors in Uganda.

“Uganda is happy with the relationship with China and is looking forward to comprehensive collaboration,” he emphasized.

Museveni was also happy to note that China is interested in trading with Uganda in some aquatic products from the Nile Perch fish, which he said are on high demand on the global market.

The Chinese Government Special Representative, Yang Jiechi, commended the great achievements that Uganda has realized under the leadership of President Museveni.

Foreign Affairs Minister,Sam Kuteesa, that of Works and Transport, Gen. Katumba Wamala, of State for Energy, Simon D’Ujanga; of State for Transport Joy Kabatsi and Foreign Affairs Ministry Permanent Secretary, Patrick Mugoya attended the meeting.

