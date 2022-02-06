Museveni: Boda Bodas can now operate 24 hours

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | For the first time since the first COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020, Boda Boda (motorbike) riders will be allowed to operate 24 hours starting Monday, February 7.

President Yoweri Museveni announced the lifting of one of the key lockdown measures today, saying one of the reasons there were still restrictions on Boda Boda, was because of insecurity.

” Starting tomorrow at 6pm, Boda Boda riders can work trans night like all others. I know that they are some wrong elements using Boda Bodas for crimes but we shall deal with them in another way other than curfew. Resume work and contribute to your household incomes positively,” he said.

Boda Boda is the main mode of transport in urban areas of Uganda.