Museveni asks Bugisu leaders to desist from sectarianism

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has cautioned leaders against sectarian tendencies.

Speaking at a meeting with leaders from Bugisu region comprising those in the districts of Mbale, Manafwa, Namisindwa and Bududa, at Mbale S.S grounds on his campaign trail, Museveni said leaders should look at how people can perform and avoid knowing where they come from before serving them with their needs.

He said that is what NRM came to end in Uganda, adding that several leaders look at religion, tribe among others before giving recommendation and the society ends up losing good talented and performing citizens.

He said sectarianism might not build a good army and other arms of government sighting those governments of Amin and Obote who tried it and failed. He tasked leaders to look at people’s needs and refrain from understanding their tribes and religion as that may lead to divisions in the county and may fail service delivery.

Museveni also asked leaders to encourage people not to work only for the stomach but engage in business agriculture where they will be able to save after consumption in their homes.

The said they should graduate from subsistence to commercial farming as it is in the plan of NRM. He also asked leaders to identify a venture that can help them work for both home consumption and for the market.

*****

URN