Museveni appeals to CID officers on fighting crime

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni underscored the need to strengthen peace and security for Uganda to continue achieving the desired socio-economic transformation.

While delivering a lecture of opportunity to 67 police officers under the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) at State House Entebbe, the president noted that insecurity retards development because businesses cannot thrive.

“If there’s rampant crime, there will be no socio-economic transformation. We must have peace and a crime-free society. If there’s crime and insecurity, investors cannot come here because the cost of doing business is very high. CID officers have got a very critical role in shaping socio-economic transformation,” Museveni said.

He gave an example of areas in Kampala like Munyonyo and Kansanga, where people from all walks of life who ran away from their unstable countries are now running successful businesses in Uganda because of the prevailing peace.

“These people are wealth creators and need peace, so they do not run away to take their businesses elsewhere.”