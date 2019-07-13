Museveni and Kagame commit to talks

Luanda, Angola | AFP | The presidents of Rwanda and Uganda on Friday pledged at a summit in Angola to seek to resolve tensions that have erupted between their two countries in recent months.

Rwanda’s Paul Kagame and Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni, once close allies, have exchanged public accusations of spying on each other’s territory and political interference.

Trade has been severely disrupted since late February when Rwanda abruptly closed the border with its northern neighbour, severing a major economic land route.

Apart from a brief interlude in June the frontier has remained shut, damaging the economies of both countries reliant on cross-border trade.

In May, Ugandan police accused Rwandan soldiers of entering the country and killing two men, drawing an angry denial from Rwanda.

Angola’s President Joao Lourenco hosted Kagame, Museveni and DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi at a regional security conference in Luanda.

The statement after the meeting said that “the summit welcomed the political will of (Rwanda and Uganda) to continue dialogue with a view to finding a solution to existing problems.”

Analysts say the spat between Kagame and Museveni could threaten stability in the strife-prone region.

*****

FULL STATEMENT FROM ANGOLA GOVERNMENT

Angola, with the support of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), will facilitate the process of dialogue between the governments of Uganda and Rwanda with a view to finding a solution to the existing problems

The decision came out of the Quatripartite Summit between Angolan Heads of State, João Lourenço, from Rwanda, Paul Kagame, from Uganda, Yoweri Museveni, and from RDC, Félix Tshisekedi, on Friday, 12, in Luanda. political will of the parties to continue the dialogue.

During the Summit, the initiative of the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, also decided that Angola, Rwanda and Uganda will support the efforts of the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo and collaborate in the process of normalizing the situation of the Ebola virus outbreak. plagues this country.

The four Heads of State paid particular attention to the evolution of the endemic situation in that country, recognizing the efforts of the Democratic Republic of Congo and its partners in stabilizing the outbreak of the Ebola virus.

The DRC Government was hailed for its efforts to pacify the entire national territory and armed groups in the east of the country were condemned for the persistence of their actions that hinder the ongoing peace process and destabilize neighboring countries.

The Heads of State also decided to prioritize the resolution of any dispute between their countries by peaceful means, through conventional channels and in the spirit of African brotherhood and solidarity.

These African leaders also decided to continue to pay particular attention to the creation of an enabling environment for the promotion of cooperation between their countries in areas of common interest, including political and economic interest, as well as to continue their consultations on issues of common interest.

In addition to these issues, the Heads of State reviewed the political, economic and security situation on the continent as a whole and in the subregion in particular, as well as strengthening cooperation among the four countries, highlighting the importance of ongoing dialogue, frank and open dialogue that must be developed, both bilaterally between the States of the region and at the multilateral level, for the consolidation of peace and security as fundamental premises for economic integration.

The Heads of State welcomed the peaceful climate in the subregion, which is conducive to economic integration and sustainable development, and welcomed the results achieved at the 12th Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the African Union in on 07 July 2019, in Niamey, Republic of Niger.

This Summit was dedicated exclusively to launching the operational part of the African Continental Free Trade Area, which opens new prospects for the continent’s economic integration.

According to the final communiqué, the Summit between the four Heads of State, held in Luanda, took place in a climate of fraternity and perfect understanding.

*****

SOURCE: Angola Gov