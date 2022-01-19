Muruli Mukasa appointed acting Minister of Justice

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Museveni has appointed Wilson Muruli Mukasa as the acting Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

The seat fell vacant on 9 June, 2021 after the cabinet reshuffle in which the President appointed Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire, who was the then Minister to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

“As you know, I have not yet appointed a substantive Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs. Therefore, by powers given to the President by Article 98 (1) and 99 (1) of the Constitution, I assign Hon Muruli Mukasa to be acting Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs in addition to his role as Minister of Public Service,” Museveni said in a letter dated January 13 to the Prime Minister.

Muruli Mukasa, who is also the Member of Parliament for Budyebo County in Nakasongola district previously served as Minister of Gender from March 1, 2015, until June 6, 2016. He also served as Minister of Security from 27 May 2011 until 1 March 2015.

His other appointments included Minister of Security in May 2011 where he replaced Amama Mbabazi, who was then appointed Prime Minister in addition to his docket of security.

The 70-year-old also served as Minister for Kampala, before a substantive minister was appointed in 2011, and in 2014, when the line Minister Frank Tumwebaze took a leave of absence.

In a cabinet reshuffle on 1 March 2015, he was transferred to the post of Minister of Gender and Social Issues, replacing Mary Okurut.

