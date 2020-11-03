Muntu presents a bridge across political divides – ANT

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Alliance for National Transformation-ANT has said that Rt. Maj. Gen. Mugisha Muntu is the most acceptable choice across all political divides.

Gen. Muntu was nominated to contest for the presidency on Monday at the Kyambogo cricket grounds.

The acting National Coordinator of the ANT party Alice Alaso says there is scarcity of leaders who can be entrusted with power.

Alaso notes that the people in the National Resistance Movement- NRM party have a fear of reprisals from those who may assume power and need to have confidence in anyone who may take over after President Yoweri Museveni.

Alaso also accused President Museveni of always evoking fear and tension in the country every election season by touring Luweero district the epicenter of the bush war that brought him to power in 1986.

She says that Gen. Muntu presents a more acceptable choice to the NRM supporters and other Ugandans. She also says the ANT has refused to be drawn into opposition squabbles and fights.

The Soroti Woman MP Angeline Osegge says Gen. Muntu is a unifying factor.

She says most Ugandans are angry and bitter which explains the continuation of politics of hatred along tribal lines.

URN