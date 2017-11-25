MUNTU: There was a considerable amount of distrust in me

Patrick Amuriat – 57.6%

Mugisha Muntu – 41.7%

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rtd Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu has conceded defeat after Friday’s Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential election, but blamed distrust by many members for his failure to retain the top opposition party job.

FDC Electoral Commission head Dan Mugarura announced that Kumi Country MP Eng. Patrick Amuriat got 57.6 % of the vote (641) from the delegates, edging incumbent Mugisha Muntu at 463 votes – 41.7%.

“During the campaigns, it became clear there was a considerable amount of distrust in me by some within our party. Indeed it was this mistrust that characterised my tenure. I hope Patrick Amuriat gets better support trust and cooperation than I was afforded,” he said.

He explained that “I am an army man and I know first hand just how important trust is in a fight. No matter how well trained or equipped you are, it is impossible to fight and win at the frontline if those beside you and behind you are hesitant to be led by you.”

Muntu added that he will make several decisions about his political life soon. “I ask for your patience, prayers and understanding,” he said in several tweets after Amuriat was declared winner.

****

Muntu concedes: Full text

Congratulations Patrick Amuriat on your hard fought and deserved win. FDC has spoken loud and clear. I wish you all the best in the challenges and opportunities that come with being FDC President. It’s been a great honor to serve and I thank God for it.

I would also like to thank my family who have unreservedly borne with the stress and strain of not only leading Uganda’s biggest opposition party, but also the demands these had on my time. Thank you Julia, Bukama and Kakonge.

To my campaign team, supporters, delegates and all those that made all we did possible, thank you. Thank you for not only believing in me and my capabilities, but also in yours. Together, we showed Uganda what politics could be. What it should be. Thank you

During the campaigns, it became clear there was a considerable amount of distrust in me by some within our party. Indeed it was this mistrust that characterised my tenure. I hope @PatrickAmuriat gets better support trust & cooperation than I was afforded

I am an army man and I know first hand just how important trust is in a fight. No matter how well trained or equipped you are, it is impossible to fight and win at the frontline if those beside you and behind you are hesitant to be led by you.

Therefore, in the coming days when the dust has settled, we will have to think long and hard about what this distrust means and why it persists. At a personal level, I will have to make several decisions. I ask for your patience, prayers and understanding.

To those who supported me both in and outside the delegates, I would like to urge you not to panic or loose hope. While there are setbacks on a personal level, there have been gains at a party level. Yesterday, the FDC party won. Democracy won.

Finally, remember Uganda was what yesterday was REALLY about. Our country’s challenges are legion: unemployment, an out of touch government, broken education, healthcareand& justice systems. Yesterday was about how to deal with that. So let’s get to work and DEAL WITH THAT.

****