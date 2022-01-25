Municipality agrees to surrender Mukono General Hospital to district

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mukono municipal authorities have finally handed over the management of Mukono General Hospital to the district leadership. The municipality has been holding onto the hospital since its elevation from health center IV in 2019 to a general hospital.

The then Mukono Town Clerk, Richard K Monday, and Mayor George Fred Kagimu, declined to surrender the hospital as guided by the Ministry of Health, saying that they wished to retain it since they had superintended over its growth.

The bickering between the two administrative units retarded service delivery at the facility. This saw medical workers lay down their tools on numerous occasions protesting delayed payments and lack of protective gear. The hospital management was also confused on where to report hence frustrating several activities.

However, the new town clerk of Mukono municipality, Godfrey Kisekka says that he has been studying various documents about the facility since entering office last year, which compelled him to work on the transition of all managerial powers to the district.

Elisa Mukasa Nkoyoyo, the Mayor of Mukono municipality says that prolonging the handover of the hospital to the district will continue creating confusion and affect service delivery.

Mukono Chief Administrative Officer, James Nkata has applauded the new municipal for taking steps in the right direction, saying it has sealed the bickering between the two sister administrative units.

He however notes that once the district manages the facility, it does not stop municipal authorities from monitoring it since it is situated within their locality. Under the Health Ministry policy, General Hospitals serve as referral facilities for the population beyond the lower local government where they are located.

Robert Ssenfunka, a resident of Nasuuti in Mukono Central Division has asked the municipality to focus its efforts towards improving other facilities within their jurisdiction such as Goma health center IV.

URN